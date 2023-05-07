Several industrial buildings in the Voltastraat in Venlo were destroyed by a large fire on Saturday. The fire broke out around 5:15 p.m., causing a large fire and large clouds of black smoke that drifted over the city. By 11:30 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control.

However, damping-down operations will continue for hours, the fire department said. Therefore, people in and around Venlo may still be affected by the smoke.

The fire department fought the fire with two platoons. These consisted of four fire engines and several water trucks each. All-access roads were closed off. No one was injured. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The very large fire raged in a few warehouses in which a stone processing company, an installation company, and a furniture workshop were located. These companies can be considered lost, according to the fire service. Furthermore, neighboring businesses may be affected by the fire, but the fire department spokesperson could not say for sure on Saturday evening.

The Limburg Noord security region urged Venlo residents to keep windows and doors closed and turn off ventilation. In addition, the fire department asked spectators not to watch the fire and to make way for the emergency services.