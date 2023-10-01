A Gouda resident died in a major fire that broke out in a house on the Westerkade in the Zuid-Holland city on Sunday morning. Three people were taken to hospital after the major fire, Omroep West reported.

Bij een grote brand in een huis in Gouda is zondagochtend iemand overleden. Volgens de burgemeester gaat het om een van de bewoners. Drie anderen zijn naar het ziekenhuis gebracht. De vlammen sloegen uit de woning aan de Westerkade. https://t.co/IhRSwKJ6fp pic.twitter.com/ICueNpAdQw — Omroep West (@omroepwest) October 1, 2023

The fire broke out Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on the first floor. According to a spokesperson for the fire department, they have quickly upgraded the fire to a major fire because it concerns old houses that can quickly ignite. Therefore, high capacities in extinguishing the fire were expected. However, it is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Firefighters were still struggling with the fire around 7 a.m., trying to get it under control. Due to the smoke caused by the large fire, residents in the area should close windows and doors, the fire department advises. Adjacent homes have been evacuated and homes on Westerkade and side streets have been temporarily cut off from power, the broadcast reported.

The mayor of Gouda, Pieter Verhoeve, was at the scene of the fire on Sunday morning. "The fire brigade is working well with the emergency services to get the situation under control," the mayor posted on X. "I am there myself to sympathize. Very moving for those affected."

Grote brand aan de Westerkade in Gouda. Een van de bewoners is overleden. Directe buren zijn ontruimd. De brandweer werkt goed samen met de hulpdiensten om de situatie onder controle te krijgen.

Ben zelf ter plaatse om mee te leven. Voor de getroffenen zeer aangrijpend. pic.twitter.com/sqQPB4h2xG — Pieter Verhoeve (@PieterVerhoeve) October 1, 2023

The police started an investigation into the cause of the fire.