Transavia will cancel 42 flights to and from locations in Southern Europe. The flights are scheduled to depart from Wednesday to Sunday, a spokesperson said.

The cancellations are 21 round-trip pairings. The Dutch airports involved are Schiphol, Eindhoven, and Rotterdam-The Hague. The airline has been canceling flights since last month due to problems with some aircraft.

The airline is canceling three return flights per day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Five flights are canceled on Saturday, and seven on Sunday. Last week, travelers sometimes only found out about a cancelation the day before departure.

Last week, Transavia said it would cancel trips in May and June well in advance. Air France-KLM’s budget subsidiary is currently considering which flights will be canceled. “We want to work ahead as much as possible.”

The spokesperson would not comment on the number of flights to be canceled or the number of travelers affected by the decision. There are 189 seats in a Transavia plane. If all seats are taken in the 42 canceled flights, that leaves nearly 8,000 affected travelers.

At least 2,000 Transavia travelers whose flights got canceled have submitted a claim so far. They’re likely entitled to compensation between 250 and 400 euros, claim organizations said.

NOS reported on Tuesday that 15,000 Transavia travelers’ flights got canceled last week. The spokesperson would not confirm this.

Eight Transavia planes are currently grounded. Four of them are damaged and awaiting parts for repair. Another plane is sidelined due to a minor repair. And three are unavailable due to the unexpected delay in acquiring airplanes from Blue Air, a Romanian airline that recently went bankrupt. Because the planes were delivered later than expected, Transavia staff are not yet sufficiently familiar with the devices.