Budget airline Transavia said on Monday that it is not yet able to predict which flights will be canceled this month and next month. The company announced on Friday that it would scratch more flights from the schedule because of problems with aircraft.

As a result, the holiday airline has repeatedly had to cancel flights in the past week.

With the new measure, Transavia wants to make its travel schedule more predictable. As a result, there is less need to cancel flights shortly before departure. But the company is still busy putting the pieces of the puzzle together to determine which flights will be canceled, a spokesperson said. That process is unlikely to be completed this week.

"By far the largest part" of the travelers affected by the sudden cancellations simply traveled back to the Netherlands, the spokesperson claimed. "We could transfer those people to another flight of our own or a flight from another airline."

Passengers were allowed to make their own arrangements when Transavia was not able to find a replacement flight for them. The company will pay the additional cost, "within reason," the spokesperson said.

In addition, people can also claim compensation because of the delay. Last week, about 2,000 people had already done so, said claims brokers EUClaim and Vlucht-Vertraagd.