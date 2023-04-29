The airline Transavia is also canceling flights in May and June due to problems with some aircraft. It is not yet clear how many flights are affected. If possible, Transavia plans to rebook flights or offer an alternative. Last week, Transavia had to repeatedly cancel flights shortly before departure.

Transavia is struggling with a shortage of equipment that will continue to cause flight cancellations in the coming months. For example, three leased aircraft from Blue Air, a Romanian company that recently went bankrupt, cannot yet take to the air. Furthermore, delays in that deal have led to paperwork problems. In addition, two other planes are defective and awaiting new parts. The airline does not expect to fix the problems in the next two months.

By canceling flights early, Air France-KLM's low-cost airline hopes to avoid informing passengers at the last minute that their flight has been canceled. Passengers affected by a flight cancellation will be notified as soon as possible, Transavia said.

"We are disappointed that we let you know when a flight is canceled," stated an ANVR spokesperson. "If we had known this a few weeks ago, we could have rebooked customers, but now it's all hands on deck." It is better that announcements are now made further in advance than at the last minute, he says, "but in a general sense it is not good that fewer people can go on holiday," NOS reported.

Earlier, Transavia decided to cancel 5 percent of its flights in April and May due to the shortage of aircraft. The flights that will not take place in the near future will be added. At least 2,000 Transavia passengers whose flights were canceled have filed claims so far. Compensation for the cancellation of their flights is expected to range from 250 to 400 euros, according to compensation organizations.