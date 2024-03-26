Transavia's cancellation of flights due to a lack of planes will impact thousands of travelers. The Airline has confirmed that they must adapt their flight schedule until the end of June. "Luckily, not in the peak season. That is a reassurance," said the travel association ANVR.

Transavia announced the news last week. The company referred to the delays in maintenance as a significant factor for the cancellations. It was not said how many flights this pertains to. Travel organizations are working on ways to limit the impact on travelers.

The announcement impacts the travel plans of a few thousand people at the travel agency TUI. The company said they were surprised and disappointed. "We are doing everything to ensure that as many vacations as possible go ahead as planned."

For some people, there is a different flight on the same day, but it could also be the case that flights are moved to another day or a different airport.

This could cause significant difficulties, especially for people who have bought single tickets via Transavia. The Consumers Association told De Telegraaf that people could have booked a hotel, for example, that they no longer need due to a change in their flight date.

This is not something that they can easily be refunded for. Transavia has said that they will be lenient with people who report this kind of situation. A spokesperson advises people to keep their receipts.

Sunweb has said they have found a solution for 97% of the holiday goers who booked via them. There is no significant flight change for them. "Mostly leaving an hour earlier or later," a spokesperson explains.

However, the spokesperson did not rule out other people having to fly on another day. The spokesperson added that this greatly annoys people who pick their flight time for a reason.

Transavia also had to cancel hundreds of flights last year due to a lack of planes. Several planes that Romanian Airline Blue Air owned were allegedly leased by Transavia after the Airline went bankrupt. However, due to late deliveries and problems with the paperwork, they could not be deployed yet.

Several planes also had a shortage of parts, leading to their not being used longer than expected.