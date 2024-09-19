A 27-year-old woman from Den Bosch who is detained on suspicion of involvement with the attempted murder of an Iranian activist and journalist who is living in Haarlem denies knowing of the plans to assassinate him. “I expect the truth to come out that I knew of nothing and have nothing to do with it,” said Chahinez K. in the court in Schiphol on Thursday.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) suspect K. of complicity in the attempted murder because she observed the intended victim’s home and took photos of it. She reported her findings to the alleged client, her ex-boyfriend, who is still a fugitive. According to OM, he told her to get a GPS tracker during her mission and was given instructions on how to place it under a car. She did this in exchange for payment. She confessed to the police that she observed the home.

K. was the only suspect present in the court on Thursday during the first public hearing about the assassination attempt. The lead suspects of the failed contract killing, Gabriel Osorio S. (27) from Colombia and Mehrez A. (38) from Tunisia, decided to stay in their cell. The fourth suspect is waiting for his extradition to the Netherlands from Colombia. S. and A. were arrested on June 6 in Haarlem after the intended target had notified officers. The suspects were in possession of three firearms, ammunition, and a sledgehammer during their arrest.

Police found messages with a Colombian in S. and A.’s phones. They spoke to him together and individually about their reward (25,000 euros) for the contract killing and the getaway car. “Finish the job, make me happy after a year,” the client sent. “Both go onto the balcony with a gun in your hand. If it is finished, take a photo of him for me.”

The Iranian regime has threatened the intended target, according to the OM, who see him as a terrorist due to his publications. He lives a sheltered existence in Haarlem.

A. and the woman from Den Bosch are also accused of involvement in a murder attempt on Spanish politician Alejo Vidal-Quadras, who had ties with the Iranian opposition. He was shot in the head on November 9 last year and barely survived the attack.

K. was arrested in the Netherlands at the end of April at the Spanish authorities' request. After their trial in the Netherlands, both will be extradited to Spain.