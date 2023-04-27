Transavia is still struggling with a shortage of working planes. The KLM subsidiary scrapped another 14 flights to and from Eindhoven Airport on Friday and Saturday, Eindhovens Dagblad reports. The cancellations affect between 2,000 and 3,000 travelers to or from Copenhagen, Seville, Barcelona, Faro, Athens, Lisbon, and Alicante.

Transavia is facing a shortage of aircraft. Two of its planes are out of service, one due to a lightning strike and one after a collision with a trolley. Another four planes are grounded for major maintenance that is taking longer than expected because the supplier is waiting for parts. Transavia leased five planes from Blue Air to fill the gaps, but three of them aren’t ready to fly, according to Omroep Brabant.

The airline also canceled flights on Wednesday and Thursday due to its plane shortage. And early this month, the airline already canceled dozens of scheduled flights, affecting about 8,000 travelers. The budget airline arranged alternative flights for most of them, but about a thousand people saw their May vacations go up in smoke.

Transavia apologized for the inconvenience. The failure of so many aircraft at once is unprecedented, the airline said, warning that more flights may be canceled at the last minute.