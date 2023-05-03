A Dutch man was shot dead in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday. The man was found dead in front of the building where he lived with a bullet wound in his head and hand grenade shards next to his body, sources confirmed to the Telegraaf after reports in the local media.

The Duch Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not confirm that a Dutch person was killed. The Ministry hasn’t received a request for consular assistance,” a spokesperson told De Telegraaf. “If such a request comes, we will grant it if it is indeed a Dutch person.”

A passerby called the police late Sunday evening to report a bleeding person on the ground in front of a building on Myasnikyan Street. According to the passerby, the man was no longer breathing.

The police responded and cordoned off the area for investigation, securing several pieces of evidence, including two shards of a hand grenade. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the Telegraaf’s source, the man did not stand out and wasn’t a known criminal. “It was someone who apparently lived a normal life. Nothing special.”