Various marketing campaigns to alert Netherlands residents to traffic safety issues seem to have had little effect. The fines to motorists and cyclists for using their smartphones in traffic increased significantly last year, the police reported.

The police handed out 115,575 fines to motorists caught using their phones while driving in 2022. That is 35 percent more than the 85,329 fines in 2021. Cyclists got 53,207 fines last year, up 15 percent compared to 46,313 in 2021.

The sharp rise in fines to drivers is primarily due to the increased use of smart cameras mounted on viaducts that catch drivers committing traffic violations, Paul Broer of the National Police said. The increase may also have to do with coronavirus measures still in effect in 2021. In that year, the Netherlands went into lockdown multiple times, meaning less traffic on the roads, among other things.

People caught using their phones in traffic will pay even more this year. The fine for motorists increased from 350 to 380 euros. Cyclists can expect a 150 euro fine.