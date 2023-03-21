Like every year, traffic fines in the Netherlands increased on March 1 in line with inflation. But due to the currently very high inflation, the penalties are now much higher than they used to be. Fines are increasing by nearly 10 percent on average, compared to 2 percent a year ago.

The fine for using your phone while driving is rising from 350 to 380 euros, according to the ANWB. For cyclists, the penalty is 150 euros. That includes when you’re driving or cycling slowly in a traffic jam, but not when you’re at a complete stop at a red light.

The fines for overtaking on the right or running a red light increase from 250 to 280 euros. Not wearing a seatbelt will cost you 160 euros, compared to 150 last year.

Speeding fines depend on how much above the speed limit you are going and where. In the built-up areas, driving 10 km/h above the speed limit will result in a fine of 82 euros, compared to 75 euros last year. 30 km/h above the speed limit in a city or town will get you a fine of 383 euros (352 euros last year) and on the highway 334 euros (308 euros last year). Going even faster will likely get you arrested. These costs exclude the collection fee of 9 euros per fine.

Various parliamentarians asked Minster Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius of Justice and Security whether a lower increase in fines this year wouldn’t be better given the already very high other living costs. But she stuck to the inflation-linked increase, saying that a more lenient fine policy would discourage unsafe driving less.