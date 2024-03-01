Traffic fines are going up from today. As announced by Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz, the fines for minor traffic violations will increase by 10 percent. That is partly an inflation correction (5.7 percent). The remaining 4.3 percent is to cover gaps in the Ministry of Justice and Security’s budget.

The Minister’s use of traffic fines to fill holes in the budget has drawn the ire of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament. The Council of State advised against it, and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) argued for a 30 percent reduction. The OM pointed out that the fines for some minor traffic violations are now higher than for some serious crimes.

Despite all this, Yeşilgöz pushed through with the increase. “The Minister would have preferred not to do this, but the choice was made to prevent cuts elsewhere in the Ministry’s budget, such as the police or the OM,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Security told RTL Nieuws.

From today, the fine for using your phone while driving increases from 380 to 420 euros, and the fine for parking on a disability spot without a permit rises from 350 euros to 490 euros. The fine for skipping a red light is 300 euros, up from 280 euros. Not wearing a seatbelt will cost you 180 euros, up from 160 euros. These amounts exclude 9 euros for administrative costs.