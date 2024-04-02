Fines and public awareness campaigns are not having any effect on Netherlands residents' tendency to use their smartphones in traffic. Around 75 percent of motorists and cyclists sometimes use their phones while driving or cycling, almost 10 percent more than six years ago, AD reports based on a new report from SWOV, the national scientific institute for road safety research.

Almost 20 percent of motorists use their phones for online meetings while driving. One in eight cyclists and 11 percent of drivers sometimes play games while on the road - almost four times more than six years ago. A quarter of motorists and a third of cyclists take pictures while driving or cycling.

“People are too optimistic and think they can safely participate in traffic while using their phone. We also see that those with a lot of confidence in their skills use their phone more often in traffic,” said Adriaan Heino, a traffic psychologist at Interpolis. The insurer commissioned the SWOV study.

Novice drivers under 24 most often use their phones behind the wheel or handlebars. SWOV called that very concerning, pointing out that this age group is already at a higher risk of an accident. Young people’s brains are still developing, and they’re not very good at recognizing danger.

In recent years, there have been several public campaigns about the dangers of using phones in traffic. The fine for the offense also increased and is now 420 euros for motorists and 160 euros for cyclists. Last year, the police issued nearly 200,000 fines for phone use in traffic, 10 percent more than a year earlier.

But it hasn’t been enough to turn the tide. In fact, the number of adults considering phone use on the bike or behind the wheel as no problem has doubled compared to 2021. About 40 percent of motorists and cyclists don't think their phone use is problematic. About half of young people feel the same. According to Heino, that is hubris. “People know that using your cell phone in traffic is dangerous, but they do it anyway because they think they can do it safely themselves.”