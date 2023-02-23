Authorities in the Netherlands issued cyclists 53,259 fines last year for using their phones while cycling. That is a “remarkable” increase of 16.3 percent, the Ministry of Justice and Security said on Thursday. Texting while cycling will get you a fine of 140 euros.

The Ministry also reported a significant increase in fines for parking where you’re not allowed to. Traffic cops issued 60,000 more parking fines than in 2021. “A possible explanation may be that after the coronavirus crisis, parking in city centers increased because the shops were open again,” the Ministry speculated.

In total, the Dutch authorities issued over 8.1 million traffic fines, 1.6 percent more than in 2021. Like in previous years, the most fines - over 6.5 million - were for speeding. Though the number of speeding fines was slightly lower than in 2021.

The average fine for a traffic violation last year was 84.16 euros, compared to 81.15 euros the year before. Speeders were fined an average of 62.88 euros. In 2021, the average speeding fine was 63.60 euros.