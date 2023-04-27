Inflation is inescapable, but it shouldn’t affect everything at the King’s Day free markets today, according to Statistics Netherlands economist Pieter Hein van Mulligen. Beer and food will likely be more expensive, but the traditional free market fare should cost about the same as last year, he said to NU.nl. “Whatever it costs, you still can’t get rid of that pile of old CDs on the paving stones.”

“Some things may be more expensive than in previous years,” Van Mulligen said. “But it’s a second-hand market. So if you don’t agree with the prices, you can always haggle.”

People selling their stuff at King’s Day markets don’t have to deal with higher energy or personnel costs, he explained. “Those are the reasons that the prices of groceries are currently increasing.”

So the catering entrepreneurs’ prices will likely be a bit higher. “Admission prices may be more expensive too. And also the beer at cafes,” Van Mulligen said.

“Ultimately, price increases are of all times,” ING economist Marten van Garderen told the newspaper. “When we paid a dime for a loaf of bread, we also paid less for a grab in the grab bag.” Now bread is more expensive, and that will eventually reflect on the free market.