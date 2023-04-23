The grass pollen season will start exactly during the May holiday, Weeronline expects. The first grasses will gradually bloom, which increases the risk of hay fever symptoms for many Dutch people with a grass pollen allergy. In addition, flowering birch trees can also cause symptoms.

The first grasses, such as tall foxtail, gradually begin to bloom during the May holidays, according to the weather bureau. Normally, the peak of the grass pollen season is in the second half of May and June, but if it stays cold in the near future, it may start a little later. Tree pollen season however, is over by mid-May.

The weather also affects how severe the symptoms are, Weeronline points out. In the run-up to King's Day, it will be too cold for the season, with temperatures ranging from 9 to 13 degrees. This inhibits the development and flowering of grasses so that the amount of pollen in the air is still limited. From King’s Day on, it seems to become warmer, although this is still uncertain.