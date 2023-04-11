Two minor-aged suspects arrested on Saturday in connection with a mass shooting threat sent to a Zaandam school were ordered to remain in detention for at least two weeks by a magistrate overseeing the investigation, NH Nieuws reported on Tuesday. Police in Noord-Holland also said a day earlier that the underage boy who was first detained is no longer suspected of involvement in the crime. All three boys reside in Zaandam.

Officials at Pascal Zuid closed the secondary school for one day after threats were shared online and by email on April 3. Two other schools in the area also closed. All three institutions shut their doors even though police said they did not believe it was necessary.

The threats targeted Pascal Zuid teachers and students. The initial threat carried a subject line stating "julliezijnfucked," or "you all are fucked,” and referenced an incident that would happen at exactly 10:30 a.m. on April 4. The message said there will be "people lying on the floor with blood on them. Especially your teachers, haha." The message concluded to say the day is "gonna be the worst day of your life.” A second message included a photo of a handwritten note alluding to violence placed on what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said on Monday, “The underage boy who was arrested last Tuesday, April 4, does not appear to be involved. Therefore, he is no longer a suspect.” He was released a day after his arrest.

Then on Saturday, police announced the detention of two more underage boys. Their role was still under investigation over the long holiday weekend. They were being held in restricted custody, and were only allowed to communicate with legal representation.

The two boys who were remanded into custody on Tuesday will face another hearing in about two weeks, when a court can release them or extend their time in pre-trial detention by up to 90 more days.