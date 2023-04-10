From April 19, Rotterdam’s icons, buildings, and the Royal walking route will turn orange with a touch of green-white-green in the run-up to King’s Day. The city will also get its own King and Queen, with crowns placed on the Zalmhaventoren and the World Port Center, Rotterdam announced.

“Madness, of course, but exactly what we do!” Rotterdam said about putting crowns on the highest tower in the Netherlands and the first tower to be completed on the Wilhelminapier. “From April 10 to April 28, we’ll have our own King and Queen in Rotterdam.”

Artist studio VollaersZwart designed the city dressing based on the theme “We are all Kings & Queens” and the orange flags and bunting that always come out at every national party in the Netherlands. The design is combined with Rotterdam’s colors green-white-green.

Everyone and everything is helping with the decorating, according to the city. “Homemade crowns and flags, stickered shops, cookies and products for a good cause, free markets in style, dress-up parties, 10+ residential buildings decorated by residents and illuminated icons,” the city said. “And… the royally decorated tram runs all over Rotterdam! Of course, we will go for sustainable and circular materials as much as possible.”

King Willem-Alexander and his family will celebrate his birthday and his tenth anniversary as King of the Netherlands in Rotterdam on April 27. The city already announced the full program along the route the Royals will walk through Rotterdam.