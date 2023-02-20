Rotterdam will treat King Willem-Alexander and his family to a 1-kilometer-long tour from the Afrikaanderwijk, across the Nieuwe Maas, to the Binerotte in the city center on King’s Day. “This walking route, plus the water crossing, will truly show Rotterdam’s most versatile side,” the city announced Monday.

Willem-Alexander will celebrate his birthday and his 10th anniversary as King of the Netherlands in Rotterdam on April 27th. The city previously announced that the theme would be We’re all Kings and Queens. “Because everyone is special, and a crown fits on every head.”

The day kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with a festive welcome for the Royals near Afrikaanderplein in Rotterdam-Zuid. They’ll walk from the square along the Pretorialaan towards the Maashaven, where they will cross the Nieuwe Maas to Leuvehaven by water taxis, with a view of the Rotterdam skyline. They’ll pass the ss Rotterdam, Hotel New York, the Wilhelmina Pier, and under the iconic Erasmus Bridge.

The tour on land resumes on Plein 1940, at the sculpture The destroyed city - one of Europe’s most famous WWII memorials. They’ll walk across the Blaak, with a view of the Cube Houses by Piet Blom, toward the Laurenskerk - the only remaining part of Rotterdam’s medieval city center.

The King and his family will also walk through the Markthal, the largest indoor market of its kind in the Netherlands, and finish at the Binerotte square around 1:00 p.m.

“Everything is included in this one-kilometer stretch,” Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said. “Making sure that the Royal Family is completely immersed in all of the city’s scents, colors, and flavors. We will most certainly be treating them to a wonderful program and some extraordinary encounters.”

The Royals and the public “will be treated to a spectacular birthday party” on Binnerotte square until around 5:00 p.m. Rotterdam will announce the full program on March 30.

Locals and visitors who’d like to have a trial run of the Royal Family’s walk are welcome to explore the route - the route map is available here.