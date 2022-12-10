The municipality of Rotterdam has announced the theme of King's Day 2023. The theme of the party on 27 April is “We are all kings & queens”, which forms the common thread of the festive program for the celebration in Rotterdam.

People could vote for their favorite theme through the website of the municipality of Rotterdam. Almost 2000 votes were cast for one of the three themes. The themes were also presented to a diverse group of 500 Dutch people.

The theme "We are all kings & queens" received 50 percent of the votes and was especially favored by young people. The other themes were "world port, world citizens" and "the street belongs to everyone."

Het thema voor #Koningsdag2023 is bekend! ‘Wij zijn allemaal kings & queens’ vormt de rode draad van het feestelijke programma voor #Koningsdag in #Rotterdam. Ari Deelder overhandigde het thema aan burgemeester Aboutaleb. 👇



Meer info: https://t.co/wQhlpZYMVC@koninklijkhuis pic.twitter.com/IhqHDh4Jy7 — Gemeente Rotterdam (@rotterdam) December 10, 2022

The Dutch Royal Family will also come to Rotterdam in 2023 for the official celebration of King's Day. King Willem-Alexander will take part in the festivities and a special program in the port city to mark the annual celebration of his birthday on 27 April.