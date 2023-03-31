A woman shot dead at the entrance of an apartment building in Amsterdam on Thursday was a 47-year-old mother of three, the police confirmed to AT5. The suspected shooter, a 57-year-old man who was found dead after the shooting, was her neighbor, the police said. Locals told AT5 that one of the victim’s children was with her when the man gunned her down.

The shooting happened at the entrance of an apartment building on De Wittenstraat at around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday. First responders tried to resuscitate the woman, but it was to no avail. She died at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot. The police found the 57-year-old man dead in a parking garage on the nearby De Wittenkade a short time later. The motive of the shooting is unclear. The police are investigating.

Several locals told AT5 that the man had mental health problems. “He always walked around with so much tension in his body,” one local said. “Everyone in the neighborhood was afraid of him.” Other locals speculate that a neighbor quarrel may have been behind the violence.

People have created a memorial of sorts in front of the home on De Wittenstraat, placing flowers and candles.

The police are present in the neighborhood and offering victim support to those who need it.