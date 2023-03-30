A person was shot dead at the entrance of an apartment building on Wittenstraat in Amsterdam on Thursday morning, the police said on Twitter. Authorities confirmed that the person killed in the shooting is a woman, and the suspected shooter, a man, was found dead in a nearby parking garage.

The emergency services received the first reports of shots fired at 8:05 a.m. and deployed the police, followed by a trauma team in a helicopter. First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but it was to no avail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fled the scene on foot. "The suspect is a white man of about 1.90 meters in height, and with a sturdy build," police said in an alert issued soon after the shooting. Officers later found the person believed to be the gunman dead in a parking garage on De Wittenkade.

"We are still investigating this person's involvement, but we are still investigating extensively, and we would like to ask people if they have more information to please let us know. You can also do so anonymously," a police spokesperson said in an update later in the morning

The police cordoned off the street where the shooting took place, and placed a mobile crime lab and command post at the scene. These are usually brought to a scene when the police expect an investigation to take a while. Investigators were also at the parking garage where the suspected gunman's body was found.