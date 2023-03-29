PSV was fined 20,000 euros by UEFA following an incident during a Europa League match where a PSV fan invaded the pitch and assaulted a player, the club announced on Wednesday. The Eindhoven-based club also has to keep the stands behind the goal vacant for their upcoming European game.

PSV fan ran onto the pitch and attacked Sevilla goalkeeper during the match tonight💥🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/jdl2v9CZ7A — 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) February 23, 2023

On February 23, PSV supporter Dylano K. stormed onto the field during the closing stages of the Europa League match between PSV and FC Sevilla and attacked the Spanish club's player, Marko Dmitrovic. The goalkeeper defended himself, worked the man to the ground, and kept him there until several security guards quickly took the assailant away.

Although Sevilla lost the match 2-0, they knocked PSV out of the Europa League on aggregate having won the previous leg 3-0.

The 20-year-old man from Roermond was sentenced to three months in prison, one month of which was suspended. The club announced on March 20 that the fan has been banned from Philips Stadium for the next 40 years.

👀 Une scène surréaliste s'est déroulée jeudi soir, lors du 16e de finale retour entre le PSV Eindhoven et le FC Séville. #football



🔵 Une vidéo à retrouver sur https://t.co/jJRijJLXxY. pic.twitter.com/cKXFP3uCAC — L'essentiel (@lessentiel) February 24, 2023

PSV Managing Director Marcel Brands expressed his disappointment with the imposed sanctions, stating that PSV fans are "the victims of one individual's misbehavior." Brands added that the club intends to seek reimbursement for the fine from Dylano K., who they say is responsible for the incident.

The empty stands sanction will take effect next season, as the club has been eliminated from European competition. Separately, PSV was also fined €9,375 euros because beer was thrown onto the field during the game.