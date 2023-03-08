The 20-year-old man from Roermond who attacked the Sevilla goalkeeper during a football match between PSV and the Spanish club on February 23 was sentenced to three months in prison, one month of which was suspended. The Oost-Brabant court also imposed a new two-year ban on him from going into or near the Philips stadium in Eindhoven when PSV is playing home matches.

The PSV supporter ran onto the field in the closing stages of the match and attacked goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. The goalkeeper defended himself and worked the man to the ground. Several security guards quickly took him away.

PSV later revealed that the suspect, Dylano K., should not have been in the stadium in the first place - the municipality of Eindhoven imposed a restraining order on him after two previous football-related violations.

“You entered the field in a drunken state to attack a footballer,” the court said. “It is completely disrespectful to the victim, the football clubs, and the real supporters of PSV. You call yourself a football fan. But this has nothing to do with football.”

K. would not tell the court how he circumvented the stadium ban. But according to PSV, he got in with a ticket his friend bought him.