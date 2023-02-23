A PSV supporter ran onto the pitch on Thursday in the closing stages of the Europa League match against Sevilla. He then attacked goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Several stewards came onto the pitch quickly to remove the fan. Dmitrovic told the Sevilla medical staff that he did not need treatment.

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli called the incident a disgrace. “It is incredibly sad that this has happened. I find it worrying; this type of thing needs to stop. We need to work together to ensure it does. This cannot happen again in the future”, said the coach in the Philips stadium.

PSV was winning the match 1-0 at the time. Shortly after that, it became 2-0. The victory was not enough for PSV to reach the last 16. Sevilla won the match a week earlier 3-0.