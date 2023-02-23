PSV defeated Sevilla 2-0 on Thursday in the Europa League. They are now knocked out of the Europa League, as they needed to defeat the Spanish side by at least three goals to progress. Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva scored the goals.

PSV did not create much in the first half, with a headed opportunity for Luuk de Jong the only chance of note, and even that was a tough one for the veteran striker. Sevilla kept the possession for most of the first half, nullifying PSV.

Sevilla had the most significant chance of the half when Walter Benitez saved Youssef En-Nesyri’s shot. The second half seemed to be going in the same direction, with Ruud van Nistelrooij’s side unable to penetrate the Sevilla defence until the manager made a vital substitution on the hour mark.

Fabio Silva was brought on, and PSV found some inspiration. De Jong scored against his former side in the 77th minute, poking the ball through Marko Dmitrovic’s legs. The striker thought he had his second a few minutes later, but the goal was disallowed due to Silva being offside.

Silva got himself on the scoresheet in injury time, but the goal came too late for the side from Eindhoven to get the necessary third goal.

PSV will now have to focus on the Eredivisie, where they are six points behind leaders Feyenoord and the KNVB Beker, where they face second-division side ADO Den Haag in the quarter-finals next week.