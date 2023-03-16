The Amsterdam police fired aimed shots at three underage suspects in an armed robbery in Zuidoost on Wednesday evening. No one got hurt, the police said. The teenagers were arrested and are still in custody.

At around 9:40 p.m., the police received a report about a suspicious situation on Gooioord. The caller saw armed teenagers enter a building and did not trust the situation.

“That feeling turned out to be correct,” the police said. The teens forced their way into a home with weapons and assaulted two residents before fleeing with various goods, according to the police.

Multiple police officers responded to the scene and tracked down the three suspects after briefly searching the area. “During the arrests, officers felt compelled to fire warning shots and shoot in a targeted manner,” the police said. “Fortunately, no one was injured.”

The police cordoned off the area for investigation. Paramedics treated the robbed residents at their home.

The three boys are in restricted custody, meaning they can only have contact with their lawyers. More arrests may follow, the police said, calling on witnesses to come forward.