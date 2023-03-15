Two people got hurt in a house fire on Bergweg in Zeist on Tuesday night. The resident of the home got seriously hurt, and a firefighter sustained minor injuries to his hands. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, the local security office, Veligheidsregio Utrecht, said on Twitter.

The fire broke out at around 10:00 p.m. in a house above a physiotherapist’s practice, NOS reports. There are two homes in the building, but only one that was inhabited. The fire started in the occupied home and completely destroyed it. The other home sustained smoke and water damage.

Firefighters struggled to access the fire and needed to break down some walls to extinguish it, a spokesperson for the fire brigade told the broadcaster. They had the fire under control by 2:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.