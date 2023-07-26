A woman died in a fire in an apartment building on Ankaradreef in Utrecht early Wednesday morning. The emergency services believe she was the resident of the flat where the fire started, RTV Utrecht reports.

The fire department responded to the first report of the fire with multiple vehicles at around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday. A helicopter with a trauma team was also dispatched, but they could not save the woman’s life.

The emergency services evacuated about a hundred residents of the apartment building while the firefighters fought the fire. They extinguished the blaze and managed to keep the damage limited to the one apartment, the local safety office, Veiligheidsregio Utrecht, reported on Twitter at 5:20 a.m.