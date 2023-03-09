On Wednesday, the police arrested four people suspected of involvement in the abduction of a 15-year-old boy in Amsterdam on January 10. That brings the number of arrested suspects in this case to seven.

The new suspects are a 41-year-old man from Amsterdam and three women aged 28, 32, and 35 from Amsterdam and Amstelveen, the police reported. The police did not say exactly what they are suspected of or whether any of them are among the suspects whose photos the police released last week.

The boy was grabbed from the street and pushed into a white van on Tweede Jan Steenstraat on January 10. The police stopped the van and rescued the boy on the A27 highway about 45 minutes after his abduction. The officers arrested three men in the van with the boy - a 36-year-old from Weesp, a 35-year-old from Amsterdam, and a 29-year-old from Almere. They’re suspected of kidnapping.

Last week, the police released CCTV footage of two men and a woman seen lingering around Tweede Jan Steenstraat around the time of the teenager’s abduction. It is unclear whether any of them were among the suspects arrested on Wednesday.

The police believe an escalating conflict may be the motive for the abduction. The boy was not a random victim, the police said.