The police are looking for more suspects in the abduction of a 15-year-old boy in Amsterdam last month. Responding officers rescued the boy shortly after the kidnapping, and he is doing well under the circumstances, the police said on Opsporing Verzocht on Tuesday.

The teenager was dragged into a white van at his home on Tweede Jan Steenstraat at around 8:40 a.m. on January 10. About 45 minutes later, and after a wild chase, the police forced the van to a stop on the A27 highway. They approached the vehicle with guns drawn and arrested three suspects. They found the teenager in the cargo area, bound up but physically unharmed.

The police believe that more people were involved in the abduction. They released video footage of two men and a woman they sought. The woman walked across Van Woustraat and Tweede Jan Steenstraat shortly before the boy was abducted. She also walked past one of the male suspects, who was holding a parking space on Tweede Jan Steenstraat.

The male suspect got into a white Citroen C3 with a black roof, which was involved in the abduction. The third suspect was filmed standing on a porch opposite where the boy was overpowered. Shortly before the kidnapping, he seemed to be taking stock of the situation and standing lookout.

The police asked the public to help identify the suspects. “Please get in touch if you know or suspect anything about the people in the images.”

Investigators have not yet been able to determine a motive for the abduction. The most likely scenario the police are considering is a conflict that escalated to such an extent that adults would kidnap a teenage boy.

The three suspects arrested when the police rescued the boy are a 35-year-old man from Amsterdam, a 36-year-old man from Weesp, and a 29-year-old man from Almere.