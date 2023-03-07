A Code Orange weather alert was issued for Limburg and the southeastern region of Noord-Brabant on Wednesday morning, the Dutch meteorological institute KNMI announced. The road may be slippery in those areas due to snow, which is expected to fall from the end of the night on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Over five centimeters of snow can fall locally in the areas where the warning is in force. Up to 10 centimeters may fall in the Limburg hills.

The Code Orange warning applies from 4 a.m. to noon in Limburg, and from 6 a.m. to noon in the southeaster portion of Noord-Brabant. Code Yellow applies to the entire country starting on Tuesday evening. Due to wet road sections freezing over, it can be quite slippery, the KNMI reported earlier.

The KNMI issues a Code Orange alert if "there is a high probability of dangerous or extreme weather with a major impact and a risk of damage, injury or a great deal of nuisance.” That nuisance can also be very localized.

The country will get a temporary break from the slipperiness on Wednesday afternoon, the KNMI predicted. In the overnight period from Wednesday to Thursday, it can again become slippery in some areas due to frozen or sections of road, and snow or sleet May again cause problems in the south of the Netherlands.