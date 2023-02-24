The PSV supporter who stormed onto the field on Thursday and attacked the Sevilla keeper MarkioDmitrovic had been banned from the stadium, PSV said on Friday. The 20-year-old man from Roermond is still in custody and will be arraigned on Monday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said.

PSV played a return match against Sevilla in the intermediate round of the Europa League in the Philips Stadium on Thursday evening. The man stormed onto the field during the match's final stages and attacked the keeper of the Spanish club. It is unclear how he managed to enter the stadium with a stadium ban.

The man faces charges of assault and violating a restraining order, the OM said. He previously got two sentences of community service for football-related crimes in 2021 and 2022.

“This is unworthy of PSV, and we are deeply ashamed of it,” the team’s general manager Marcel Brands said in the statement released on Friday. “We will talk to the relevant authorities about how we can better enforce the stadium bands. We hope through an obligation to report to a police station.”

PSV won the match 2-0, but due to the 3-0 defeat from the first leg, the Eindhoven club will not proceed to the last sixteen of the Europa League. It’s not yet clear whether the club will face sanctions from UEFA due to the attack.