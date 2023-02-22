The number of tourists who spent the night in Dutch accommodations last year increased by 40 percent to 44 million compared to 2021. That is almost at the 2019 level before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. The number of foreign tourists and guests staying in hotels increased in particular.

In 2022, 16 million foreign tourists visited the Netherlands, 150 percent more than in 2021 but still below the 2019 level. Tourists spent a total of 127.8 million nights in Dutch accommodations - an increase of 26 percent compared to 2021 and 4 percent higher than 2019, which was already a record year.

Dutch hotels accommodated 28 million tourists, an increase of 60 percent compared to 2021 but still slightly below 2019. The number of foreign tourists staying at Dutch hotels increased by 166 percent compared to 2021.

Nearly 10 million tourists stayed at campsites and 5 million at cottage grounds, 11 and 13 percent more than a year earlier. These two types of accommodations attracted more tourists than in 2019.

Hotels and group accommodations also received more Dutch tourists than last year. Campsites reported a decrease in Dutch tourists but still received more than before the pandemic.