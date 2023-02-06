Two stabbing incidents left one woman dead and six people injured, three of them critically, in the Delft and Gees over the past 24 hours. Three people also got hurt in two stabbings in Limburg early on Saturday morning. And the police arrested a 14-year-old boy for a stabbing in Hilversum on Friday, in which another 14-year-old got hurt.

Gees

Four people got hurt, one of whom seriously, in a stabbing incident in Gees in Drenthe overnight, the police said on Twitter. The incident happened at around 2:00 a.m. on Monday.

Little is known about what happened. The police are investigating.

Delft

A 33-year-old woman died in the stabbing on Frederik van Eedenlaan in Delft at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. A 57-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man sustained critical injuries, the police said. The police placed screens around the crime scene. The Belgian police arrested a 31-year-old man as a suspect near Antwerp.

Locals are shocked. “All that blood on the front door and in the garden. I can’t get it off my retina,” a neighbor said to the Telegraaf.

Another was on her way to her pregnant daughter. “I walked past the house, and in the garden, I saw three people. One completely covered in blood but still alive, it seemed. And two other wounded, all red too. One didn’t move.” She quickly turned away and ran to her daughter and son-in-law’s home. “I told him, come quick, something terrible has happened. But when we got there, the first ambulance had just arrived.”

Delft mayor Marja van Bijsterveldt visited the neighborhood on Sunday. “This affects everyone involved deeply. I sympathize with them.”

Hilversum

The police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Sunday morning for involvement in a stabbing incident in Hilversum on Friday, the police said on Twitter. A 14-year-old boy from Hilversum reported to a general practitioner on Friday afternoon with a severe stab wound, NOS reports. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment and observation.

The suspect is in custody for further investigation. The police will likely question him on Monday.

Limburg

There were also two stabbing incidents in Limburg during the early hours of Saturday morning, De Limburger reported.

In Sittard, one man got stabbed after arguing with another man on Wilhelminastraat at around 2:15 a.m. He was hospitalized with stab wounds to the face. The police arrested the other man.

In Maastricht, two people got hurt in a stabbing near the Markt at around 4:00 a.m. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment. Both were conscious and able to speak with first responders, according to the newspaper. The police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Maastricht as a suspect.