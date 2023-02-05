A 33-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing in Delft, and a 55-year-old man, as well as a 57-year-old woman were seriously injured on Sunday morning. After a chase, a 31-year-old suspect was arrested in Belgium, the police reported on Sunday. He is being held for questioning at the station.



The stabbing occurred on Frederik van Eedenlaan in Delft. The two seriously injured people were later taken to hospital, while the third injured person died at the scene. According to an ANP photographer, a large police contingent was present. The street was cordoned off and black screens were set up. Forensics were also on the scene for investigations.



Police is still investigating, but believes that relationship problems were the trigger for the stabbing. Police is still looking for witnesses.