Three young people suspected in the fatal stabbing of a youth counselor in Emmen last month will stay in custody for another 60 days, the court in Assen decided during their remand hearing on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death at the Yorneo youth care facility on Stationsstraat in Emmen on 14 January 2023. She worked there as a youth counselor.

The police arrested three suspects, two 19-year-olds from Emmen and a 16-year-old from De Wolden. They are suspected of involvement in the youth counselor’s death.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, two of the young people also took another person in the youth care facility hostage around the time of the stabbing. One of the 19-year-olds and the 16-year-old are therefore also accused of depriving that person of their liberty.

“In addition, all three people are also suspected of trying to rob a gas station on Wolfsbergenweg in Emmen,” the OM said. The attempted robbery happened on the same evening as the youth counselor’s murder.

The three young suspects will remain in custody for another two months as the investigation against them continues. They are no longer in restricted custody, which allows them more contact with people other than their lawyers. It also gives the authorities to more room to talk about the case.