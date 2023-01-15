An employee of the Yorneo youth care facility in Emmen was killed in a stabbing incident Saturday night. Two people, aged 16 and 19, were arrested.

Police reported the fatal stabbing happened on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. in Stationsstraat, where the facility is located. The victim who was a 26-year-old woman who died at the scene. Emmen Mayor Eric van Oosterhout later shared on Twitter that the victim was a caregiver at Yorneo. The youth care facility where young people aged 12 to 18 live, describes itself as "family assistance with accommodation" on its website.

Vanavond een fatale gebeurtenis bij jeugdzorginstelling @yorneo in de Stationsstraat in Emmen, waarbij een begeleidster om het leven kwam. Mijn medeleven gaat uit naar de nabestaanden van het slachtoffer. De politie onderzoekt de toedracht. — Eric van Oosterhout (@evoosterhout) January 14, 2023

According to the Dagblad van het Noorden, a young girl who had been at the facility called attention to the stabbing. In doing so, she went to a nearby cafe after the incident and raised the alarm there.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested in Emmen shortly after the stabbing incident. Later that evening, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in the municipality of Meppel. The police is still investigating the cause of the stabbing.