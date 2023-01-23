On Monday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded 15 years in prison and institutionalized psychiatric treatment against a Limburg couple who, as babysitters, sexually abused seven children between the ages of 1 and 6 years old in the Eindhoven region. The prosecutor spoke of “a series of monstrous facts” in the court in Den Bosch.

The two suspects confessed to most of the charges against them. Nancy D. (54) from Herkenbosch and Peter S. (59) from Heel met in 2018 and had a perverse relationship. They shared fantasies about Nazism, animal pornography, child pornography, and raping D.’s daughter.

In 2019, D. advertised herself as a babysitter through a mediation site. She brutally humiliated and raped the children in her care. In total, the woman allegedly abused children at least 20 times. S. watched the abuse live via a video connection and instructed D. what to do. D. also made videos for S. when he could not watch live.

“This case will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end. A disgusting sex abuse case that can’t get any worse,” said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor went into detail on Monday about the atrocity of the child sex abuse. “It already gets under your skin as a professional, let alone if you are a victim.” The perpetrators pushed the abuse of the children further and further. The first victim was six years old. Then D. started babysitting younger children because 6-year-olds could tell their parents things that would make them suspicious.

D. spoke roughly to the children and grabbed them. “D. treated the children coldly and harshly. No matter how hard they cried, no matter how hard they tried to get away, D. didn’t care. They are simply a utensil for her. She just pushed a button.”

The abuse stopped in 2021 when the parents of a 2-year-old happened to see footage of their child’s abuse. D. and S. confessed to the abuse, though they each point to the other as the initiator.

The two have different disorders. S. also has a pedophile disorder, D. does not. The prosecutor demanded institutionalized psychiatric treatment to protect society against the two.

The suspects' lawyers will plead their case on Monday afternoon and Tuesday. The court will rule on March 13.