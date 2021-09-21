A 52-year-old woman from Limburg was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing and making child pornography of seven young girls while working as their babysitter in the Eindhoven region, the Public Prosecutor (OM) said on Monday. She shared the child pornography with a 58-year-old man from Limburg, who was also arrested.

This case came to light on June 12, when the parents of a 2-year-old girl hired the woman as babysitter for an evening. When they came home, they saw on the baby camera that the woman had sexually abused their child while video calling with someone. They called the police immediately.

The woman was arrested during the early hours of the next morning at her home in Noord-Limburg. Her home was raided and multiple data carriers were seized. The person she was video calling at the time of the 2-year-old's sexual abuse was identified as the 58-year-old man. He was arrested that same day. His home was also searched and multiple data carriers seized.

Investigation revealed that the woman was offering her babysitting services on various platforms. She recorded how she abused children while babysitting them and shared this footage with the man, according to the OM. The police identified seven victims from six families, all girls and between the ages of 1 and 6 years old. There are no indications of more victims, and the police found no indication of the images being shared with more people than the arrested man, the OM said.

The young victims' parents were informed about the sexual abuse of their daughters. "The parents were shocked, especially because they thought that their children had been entrusted to a reliable babysitter. The families were immediately offered the necessary psychological assistance and guidance from Victim Support," press prosecutor Janine Kramer said.