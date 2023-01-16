The parents of seven children allegedly sexually abused by their babysitters won’t attend the suspects’ trial. The case will start on Tuesday at the court in Den Bosch. The court set four days aside for the hearings.

According to a spokesperson of Namens de Familie, a part of Victim Support Netherlands that provides spokespeople for victims and their families, it will be “terrible days” for the families. “They are all in the same boat. They likely won’t attend, though that could change at the last minute, or they can still follow the case remotely.”

Nancy D. (54) from Herkenbosch in Central Limburg volunteered as a babysitter in the Eindhoven region in 2021. She is accused of sexually abusing the children she looked after. The children were between 1 and 6 years old. She recorded the sexual abuse while her partner, Peter S. (59), watched via webcam. The duo was discovered when the parents of a 2-year-old girl saw the abuse on their nanny cam in June 2021. The police arrested D that same evening.

The parents of the abused children also asked for restraint in sharing sensitive details. Their spokesperson: “They want to prevent rumors or wild stories from circulating. The case is extremely far-reaching.”

The trial starts on Tuesday. That day, the prosecutor and defense will discuss the facts of the case. The victims will get a chance to speak on Thursday. They may decide to do this through their lawyers or Victim Support. The Public Prosecution Service will make its sentence demands on January 23. Then the pleas will follow. The verdict is scheduled for March 13.

Nancy D. has confessed to committing child sexual abuse. Peter S. has also acknowledged responsibility for the abuse.