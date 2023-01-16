Three people were killed and three injured in an accident with a wrong-way driver on the A16 near Prinsenbeek just before midnight on Sunday night. A dog also died in the crash, the Breda police said on Twitter.

The accident happened on an A16 offramp from Rotterdam towards the south. A car crashed into a vehicle driving in the wrong direction. People died in both vehicles, Omroep Brabant reports.

Multiple ambulances and a trauma helicopter responded to the scene to rush the wounded to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The police will interview them once they are able, the police said.

The A16 from Rotterdam southward was closed until Monday morning for investigation and cleanup. The police called in support for officers and other first responders who worked on this terrible accident.