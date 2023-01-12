An NS conductor caused a social media outrage earlier this week by telling people on the train from Almere to Lelystad to keep an eye on their belongings and watch out for “Mediterranean types who come to our country to roam the place.”

The incident happened on Tuesday evening on the train between Almere and Lelystad. People were quick to point out the racism of that statement in complaints to NS on social media, calling the conductor’s words inappropriate, shocking, and gross.

A spokesperson for NS told RTL Nieuws that they have called in the conductor to discuss what happened. “We reject every form of racism. And therefore also this statement. Unacceptable,” the spokesperson said.

NS would not say what was said in the discussion with the conductor “due to the conductor’s privacy.”