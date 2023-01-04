Police arrested a second person in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Rotterdam last Tuesday. The victim was initially reported to be a 24-year-old man who was able to get himself to a medical facility. However, he died from his injuries three nights later on December 30. Police and prosecutors said the victim, from Rotterdam, was 25 at the time of his death.

The incident happened on Huniadijk in the IJsselmonde district of the city. Police said, "Witnesses heard a lot of screaming at 6:15 p.m. and saw a car driving away on the Huniadijk at high speed." Soon after, the seriously injured man appeared at the hospital.

A day after the shooting, police arrested a 24-year-old Rotterdam man in connection with the incident. A magistrate remanded him into custody for 14 days while the investigation continues. "The man is suspected of attempted murder or manslaughter," the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said before the victim died.

The second arrest was announced on Wednesday. That suspect was also identified as a 24-year-old man from Rotterdam.

"Much remains unclear about the circumstances, what preceded the shooting incident and who else is involved," police said on Wednesday in an update. "The same evening, officers started extensive trace investigation in the home on Huniadijk and spoke to witnesses. Two vehicles that may have been involved have been seized for investigation."

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact police, including anyone with security camera footage or other cameras that recorded content in the area.