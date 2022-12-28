Police in Rotterdam said that one person in the city was seriously wounded during a shooting on the Huniadijk in the city’s IJsselmonde district. Though injured, the 24-year-old man reportedly made it to the hospital on his own following the incident.

The incident happened some time before 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. The circumstances around the shooting had not been released to the public in the 12 hours after the shooting.

A short while later, a police tactical team raided a home on Huniadijk. “No suspects were found there,” police said. There were no other arrests announced.

“The house has been designated a crime scene. Forensic detectives will investigate,” police said.