Stock image of crime scene tape used by police in the Netherlands - Credit: NL Times / NL Times - License: All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, 28 December 2022 - 07:55
One person seriously injured in Rotterdam shooting
Police in Rotterdam said that one person in the city was seriously wounded during a shooting on the Huniadijk in the city’s IJsselmonde district. Though injured, the 24-year-old man reportedly made it to the hospital on his own following the incident.
The incident happened some time before 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. The circumstances around the shooting had not been released to the public in the 12 hours after the shooting.
A short while later, a police tactical team raided a home on Huniadijk. “No suspects were found there,” police said. There were no other arrests announced.
“The house has been designated a crime scene. Forensic detectives will investigate,” police said.