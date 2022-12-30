Residents of the Netherlands may have noticed this week that they have not had to make heavy use of heating systems in their homes, like earlier this month. The country could potentially break the national record for the warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with Dutch meteorological institute KNMI predicting a high of 15 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 14 degrees on Sunday. However, strong winds could hamper celebrations, with a Code Yellow Weather Warning in effect for some provinces on New Year’s Eve.

National records are measured in De Bilt, Utrecht, home to the KNMI. The centrally located municipality is considered the country’s meteorological average.

The New Year’s Eve record is 14.1 degrees set on December 31, 2021, with the New Year’s Day record set a day later at 13.2 degrees. The latter broke the previous record of 12.9 degrees in 2012, followed by 12.4 degrees in 1921. The coldest temperature on record for a New Year’s Day was -7.3 degrees set in 1997.

Friday is expected to be marked by periods of rain, with most of the country facing stronger winds from the south. The wind will be particularly powerful along the North Sea coast and the IJsselmeer area, sustaining at about 39-49 kilometers per hour. The northwestern coast could at times see storm force gusts of up to 74 km/h later in the afternoon. The temperature should range from about 8 degrees in the north to 10 degrees in the central region, 11 degrees in Zeeland and up to 12 degrees in Limburg.

It is in the southeastern province where the temperature could even range up to 16-17 degrees on New Year’s Eve. Most of the rest of the country should see the thermometer reach about 15 degrees, though the northern provinces will be a bit chillier at 13 degrees.

During the evening, New Year’s revelers can expect rain at first, especially in the central and northern region, the KNMI said. “Over the course of the evening it will become more dry in the south, then in more and more places. At the end of the evening, the chance of some rain increases again in the west.”

The winds will continue to be strong out of the southwest, and may be problematic around the turn of the new year, with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in the northern coastal areas. A Code Yellow Weather Warning related to powerful winds was issued for 6 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve in Noord-Holland, Friesland, and the Wadden Island area.

The persistent wind will be felt throughout the country. However, gusts and sustained wind should die down a bit on New Year’s Day.

Sunday will again see some soggy weather, but not as much as on Saturday. The first days of the new year will see “periods of rain and very high temperatures” compared to the average. “Tuesday will be the driest, then rain will fall from time to time and it will remain mild.”

This will lead to more variable weather during the second week of January, but a continued high probability of above average temperatures both during the daytime and at night. “There is a small chance (approx. 20%) of drier and colder weather,” the KNMI said.