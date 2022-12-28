There were 14 serious incidents related to drug labs last year, resulting in fires, explosions and three deaths. That's more than double the number from the year before: in 2021 for instance, there were six such incidents, and one person died. Willem Woelders, who is in charge of drugs at the police department, considered this doubling "worrying." "It's not only about the safety of the criminals themselves, but also of the residents," he explained on the police website.

In Haule, Friesland, one person died after a chemical explosion, and another was seriously injured. Officers also found one dead person in drug labs in Kiel-Windeweer and Zaandam.

Drug labs are now in many more places across the country, police said. At first they were found mainly in the south of the country, but now also in the east and north. Furthermore, they are also spreading in big cities, such as Alkmaar, The Hague and Rotterdam.

According to Woelders, the more experienced boilermakers and so-called "cooks" who make the synthetic drugs have been arrested recently and replaced with mostly inexperienced people. "As a result, there are now more incidents, such as fires and explosions. With all the consequences for the surrounding area," Woelders said.

He stressed the importance of people reporting suspicious situations to the police. Police is therefore "urging the public to report suspicious signs: chemical smells, taped windows and doors, suspicious people driving around in vans at strange hours."

Incidentally, to follow up on these tips, Woelders immediately stated, "The Criminal Investigation Division cannot follow up on all tips. The police is under considerable pressure in all areas. But when the safety of residents is at stake, we have to act.”