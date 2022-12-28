Two different incidents involving gunfire on Tuesday evening were being investigated by police in Amsterdam. One person was found injured in Amsterdam Nieuw-West, but there were no injuries in the second incident in Amsterdam-Zuidoost.

Vanavond is er een man bij een schietpartij gewond geraakt aan de Anske Lammingastraat in Amsterdam Slotervaart. Rond 17:35 kwamen de eerste meldingen binnen van de schietpartij. De slachtoffer is aanspreekbaar naar het ziekenhuis gebracht. #amsterdam #schietpartij #112Vandaag pic.twitter.com/lpuuejjGcY — Talha (@TalhaA_70) December 27, 2022

The first incident happened on Anske Lammingastraat at about 5:30 p.m. Police responding to the scene found a man there with a gunshot wound. "The victim was still responsive, and was taken to a hospital," police said. One witness told Parool that a man ran towards the victim, and then four or five gunshots rang out. The newspaper said the man was shot in the leg.

The witness and another believed the incident was related to a domestic situation, as the man had earlier tried to visit his children who were with his ex-girlfriend. The earlier situation escalated, and police were called to the scene. He returned later, which again escalated. This time, shots were fired.

Police said three arrests were made in the incident. The situation was still under investigation.

Shots fired at a home in Amsterdam-Zuidoost

In a separate incident, police also responded to reports of gunfire on Opheusdenhof in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. Authorities were called at about 11 p.m. when the shots were heard by people in the neighborhood. There were no injuries, and no arrests were made.

"Once on site, officers found a casing and found a bullet hole in a window of a house," police said. "The police are investigating the case and are looking for the shooter."

Anyone with information was asked to contact authorities.