Three people were found injured at a flat in Amsterdam-Noord after a stabbing on Tuesday morning. One of those wounded, a male, was arrested at the scene, police confirmed to NL Times.

The incident happened at about 8:20 a.m. on Tjalkstraat, and was a "conflict between relatives," according to a spokesperson. The two victims were transported to an area hospital, and their condition was not immediately released.

The suspect was treated at the scene with minor injuries. He was then taken into custody, and brought to a police station for questioning soon after the incident.

At least three ambulances were dispatched to the scene soon after emergency services workers were first notified of the stabbing. A trauma team was also sent by helicopter 20 minutes after the incident.

The motive was still under investigation at 10 a.m., police said. However, since it is a believed to be a case of domestic violence, police will be "hesitant to release more information" publicly, the spokesperson stated.