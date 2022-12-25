One of two Syrian brothers arrested in Limburg this week on suspicion of terrorism was released on Friday. The other was remanded into custody on Saturday while the investigation into the case continues.

A heavily-armed police unit specialized in terrorism cases descended on the Corstolostraat in the small town of Stein at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The town is located between Geleen and the Belgian border.

Area residents said they heard four blasts went the arrest took place. Police said the noises, which caused a fright in the neighborhood, may have been the result of how police gained entry into the apartment, or devices set off to disorient the suspects. Neighbors were ordered to remain indoors during the police operation.

Authorities carted off two Syrian brothers, aged 20 and 22, who were suspected of preparing to commit a terrorist act. The older of the two was released late Friday evening. “There is currently no indication of his involvement in criminal offences. He is therefore no longer a suspect,” the Public Prosecution Service said.

An examining magistrate ordered the younger brother to remain in custody for at least two more weeks while investigators continue to research the case. No specific details were released about the allegations he is facing.

The investigation into the two based on a tip received by civilian intelligence service AIVD. The organization passed the information on to prosecutors and the national unit of the police.

"During the arrest and subsequent search of the suspects' home, no weapons or explosives were found," the Public Prosecution Service said shortly after the arrest.

“We are just as surprised and shocked as the neighborhood. We have never received any alarming signals about this family," said Karel Smitsmans in an interview with the Telegraaf on Wednesday evening. He leads Zaam Wonen, the housing corporation that rented out the home where the two brothers reside.